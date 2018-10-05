Bruins' David Krejci: One assist in win

Krejci tallied one assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Krejci missed 18 games in 2017-18, a year after not missing a game. He made a nice pass on David Pastrnak's goal, the third of the game, and appears to be building early chemistry with his linemates. When healthy, the 32-year-old can be a dynamic difference maker.

