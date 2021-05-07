Krejci dished out two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Krejci struggled to elevate the talent on Boston's second line earlier in the season, but that all changed when the Bruins brought in Taylor Hall at the trade deadline. With Hall drawing defensive attention away from Krejci and also taking some of the playmaking burden off the Czech center's shoulder, Krejci has excelled down the stretch, notching 17 points in 14 games since Hall's arrival.