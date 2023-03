Krejci will get a day off Sunday when the Bruins take on the Sabres, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

The 37-year-old Krejci will get some extra time to recover with the Bruins playing the second of a back-to-back. Krejci has been solid in his return to Boston, posting 14 goals and 39 assists through 63 games this season. Charlie Coyle figures to bump up to the second line in Krejci's absence, with A.J. Greer likely rejoining the lineup in a bottom-six role.