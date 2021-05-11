Krejci notched three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.
The veteran center continues to pile up helpers with Taylor Hall as his wingman. In 16 games since the trade that brought Hall to Boston, Krejci has six goals and 21 points, accounting for nearly half his production on the season -- overall, he has eight goals and 44 points through 51 contests.
