Bruins' David Krejci: Won't travel to China
Krejci will miss the Bruins' preseason matchups with Calgary in China due to a visa issue.
Krejci won't even have to sacrifice preseason preparations, as he can suit up against the Capitals on Sept. 16 and 18 in the US. It's probably a disappointment for the veteran that he won't be able to travel to China, but otherwise this should have no impact on his ability to be ready for the 2018-19 campaign.
