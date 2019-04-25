Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Replaced in lineup by Wagner
Kuhlman is not projected to be in the Bruins' lineup for Game 1 of the team's second-round playoff series against Columbus on Thursday.
Kuhlman, who logged one assist in five playoff games in the team's first-round series against Toronto, will thus give way to hard-hitting Chris Wagner on Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...