Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Shifts to IR
Kuhlman (leg) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Kuhlman suffered a hairline nondisplaced fracture in his right tibia Oct. 19, and his initial timeline for return was at least a month. The Bruins emergency recalled Peter Cehlarik from AHL Providence to provide depth at right wing since Chris Wagner (lower body) is also on the mend. Kuhlman was pointless with 13 shots on net and nine hits through eight games before his injury.
