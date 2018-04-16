Bruins' Riley Nash: Monday return on tap

Nash (ear laceration) is on track to return to action in Monday night's playoff game against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

With Nash (who last suited up March 31) poised to return to the Boston lineup and center the team's third line, look for Ryan Donato to be a healthy Game 3 scratch. Nash is line to be flanked by Danton Heinen and David Backes on Monday, while Noel Acciari figures to slide back down to the Bruins' fourth line.