Bruins' Riley Nash: Regular season finished

Nash (ear) will sit through the end of the regular season.

Nash has yet to begin skating, so it's not a big surprise that he will sit out the remainder of the regular season. It remains to be seen whether or not he will be ready when the postseason begins, but the pivot will likely need to take the ice soon for that to be a possibility.

