Bruins' Riley Nash: Stays hot in win

Nash registered two assists during Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win against Detroit.

This was Nash's third multi-point showing through his past four games, and he's now up to four goals and seven assists over his past 11 contests. With Patrice Bergeron (foot) out of action, Nash has climbed into a cushy fantasy gig between Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Considering his recent uptick in production, as long as the 28-year-old forward is centering the top line, he's worth a look in most fantasy settings.