Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Comes up short in Game 7
Rask allowed four goals on 20 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues in Game 7.
It's the second time Rask has piloted the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Finals, but he'll also come away with no hardware this time after previously falling to the Blackhawks in six games in 2013. Rask finished the 2019 playoffs with a 15-9 record, a 2.02 GAA and a .934 save percentage, and would have been a likely choice for the Conn Smythe Trophy had his fortunes been better in the series-deciding game.
