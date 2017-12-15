Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod for Saturday's match
Rask will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rask has been red hot in the month of December, picking up four consecutive victories while posting an impressive 1.10 GAA and .960 save percentage in five appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his ninth win of the season Saturday in a home matchup with a Rangers squad that's averaging 3.09 goals per game on the road this campaign, seventh in the NHL.
