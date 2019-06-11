Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Guarding cage for Game 7

Rask will draw the start for Wednesday's Game 7 against the visiting Blues, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

In what will be the season's final game, Rask will draw the start after posting a 15-8-0 record this postseason to go along with a 1.93 GAA and .938 save percentage in 23 games. The Finnish netminder was sensational in a pivotal Game 6, stopping all but one of the 29 shots he faced in the game en route to the victory. As if winning Lord Stanley's Cup wasn't enough motivation, Rask would have a excellent case for the Conn Smythe, should he lead the Bruins to victory Wednesday.