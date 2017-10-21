Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Remains sidelined
Rask (concussion) won't dress for Saturday's game against the Sabres.
The Bruins have yet to establish a timetable for Rask's return, which isn't surprising due to the unpredictable nature of recovering from a concussion. Boston will continue to lean on backup netminder Anton Khudobin while Rask is sidelined.
More News
