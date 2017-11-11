Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stacked against Buds on Saturday

Rask will tend twine against the visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

Despite playing without 2017 Calder Trophy winner Auston Matthews (upper body) for the last two games, the Maple Leafs have managed to stay on the winning path without him. However, Rask has performed quite well against the Buds over the course of his career, having gone 15-5-2 with a skinny 2.07 GAA and .927 saver percentage. He makes for a decent fantasy play between the 10 games that remain on Saturday's slate.