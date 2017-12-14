Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 31 in win

Rask made 31 saves on 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Detroit has been scuffling mightily recently, but this is yet another encouraging start for Rask. After beginning the year slowly, he's allowed two goals or fewer in his last five starts, all wins. It seems like the Finn is rounding into form, which certainly comes as a relief to all his fantasy owners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories