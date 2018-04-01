Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Back in business

Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Chara (upper body) will return to action Sunday against the Flyers.

The return of Chara, who last suited up March 13, arrives at a good time, with fellow defender Brandon Carlo now sidelined with what has the looks of a long-term lower-leg injury. Though Chara may have lost a step at this stage of his career and no longer sees regular power-play duty, his conditioning, veteran savvy and long reach help him remain a strong shut-down defender for the Bruins. To date, he's logged seven goals and 23 points to go along with a plus-26 mark over the course of 68 games.

