Chara has not even breathed the word 'retire,' but the arena erupted when he scored from the point. Fans chanted his name through a timeout and to the end of the game. And when the horn went, he was mobbed by his teammates and every member of the Lightning skated over to shake his hand. "All that that says volumes about what he's accomplished as a human being in this game," said coach Barry Trotz in the postgame presser. "If he continues to play, which he can, we'll be better for it. And if he decides that he's going to spend time with his family, he's left the game in a great spot." Chara started his career on Long Island and has played in 1,680 games, delivering 209 goals, 471 assists and 680 points. We tip our hat if this the end. The Hall of Fame may just call.