Chara finished what could be the last season of his Hall of Fame career with two goals, 12 assists, and a second-best team rating of plus-8.

Chara has yet to decide on whether or not he will retire. The Islanders probably asked too much of the 45 years old to play almost 19 minutes of hockey each game this season. If Chara were to decide to return next season, it's unknown at this time if the Islanders would be interested in an encore.