Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Pointless in eight straight
Chara's scoring drought was extended to eight games after Saturday's 3-2 loss to Washington.
Chara remains a defensive stalwart even at the ripe age of 40, and last season it began to become evident that the Slovak would need to sacrifice some offense in order to do so. While he's still averaging 23:27 of ice time, only 17 seconds has come with the man advantage, and Chara has only fired 18 shots on goal through 12 games. Chara has had a solid career and still has the ability to put points on the board, though at the moment he doesn't appear to be a viable fantasy option.
More News
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Records three-point night versus Coyotes•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Returns to practice•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Missing Monday's game•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Collects helper against Hawks•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Picks up two assists against Wings•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Drives home slap shot Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...