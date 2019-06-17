Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Set to undergo elbow procedure

Chara will have a procedure on his elbow to clean up loose fragments, per GM Don Sweeney.

Add an elbow issue to the assortment of aches and pains Chara now has the offseason to recover from. It was previously confirmed that the big blueliner played through multiple fractures in his jaw during the Stanley Cup Finals. Monday's announcement of Chara's upcoming elbow procedure was not accompanied by a recovery timetable, but we suspect that he should be at or close to full health by the time training camp rolls around. At 42 years of age, Chara -- who logged five goals and 14 points in 62 games this past season -- has lost a step and rarely sees power-play duty. As a result, he's no longer the fantasy factor that he was during his prime, but the 6-9, 250-pounder maintains top-shelf shut-down ability and his leadership is a key element to the Bruins' team chemistry, which from all accounts was outstanding this past season.