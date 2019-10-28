Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Two-point night in Boston eruption

Chara had a goal and an assist and tied for the team lead with six shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rangers. He also led all players with a plus-6 rating.

Chara scored in the opening minute of the third period to put the Bruins ahead 5-1, but that goal proved to be the game-winner after the Rangers scored three of their own in the final frame. The goal was Chara's first in seven games and it was his first two-point outing of the season. The 42-year-old obviously isn't the point-producer he was in his heyday, but he can still be a useful contributor across the board when you're in a pinch.