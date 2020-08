Belzile (head) is expected to make his NHL debut Friday in Game 4 against the Penguins, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Belzile, who has spent the entirety of the past three campaigns in the AHL, is expected to replace the injured Jake Evans (undisclosed) on Montreal's fourth line. The 28-year-old forward picked up 14 points in 20 minor-league appearances during the regular season.