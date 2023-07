Belzile (fractured leg) signed a two-year contract with the Rangers on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Belzile will get a two-way contract in his first season and one-way deal during the 2024-25 campaign. Belzile played 31 games for the Canadiens in 2022-23, scoring six times and adding eight assists. He will be a depth player for the Rangers.