Belzile scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Sabres.

Belzile gave Montreal a 2-1 lead early in the second period, beating Eric Comrie with a wrist shot after finding himself alone on a rush. Belzile has now scored in back-to-back games after going seven contests without a goal. The 31-year-old winger is up to six goals and 14 points through 28 games this season.