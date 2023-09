Belzile (leg) practiced with the second group at Rangers training camp Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Belzile sustained a fractured leg in April, which cost him the last five games of the season. The 32-year-old winger posted 14 points in 31 outings for the Canadiens. He has just 44 games of NHL experience under his belt, and with the Rangers' established set of forwards, Belzile may have trouble getting in the lineup regularly.