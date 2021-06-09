Evans (concussion) could potentially return during the Canadiens' third-round matchup against the Golden Knights or the Avalanche, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Evans has yet to resume skating, but he did work out in the gym Tuesday, which suggests he's made significant progress in his recovery from the concussion he suffered in Game 1 of the Canadiens' second-round series versus Winnipeg. The 25-year-old winger has picked up one goal, five shots on net and two PIM through four contests this postseason.