Evans (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Friday's Game 4 against Pittsburgh, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Evans was deemed doubtful for Friday's contest Thursday, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The 24-year-old made his NHL postseason debut in Wednesday's Game 3, firing one shot on net in 5:40 of ice time before exiting with an undisclosed injury.