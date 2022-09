Bowey is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Bowey won't be available for Monday night's preseason game versus the Devils, but his lower-body issue shouldn't keep him sidelined for long. The 27-year-old defender has only appeared in four NHL contests over the past two campaigns, so look for him to head to the AHL ahead of Opening Night.