Bowey (lower body) is projected to play in Monday's exhibition match against Toronto, per Sportsnet's Eric Engels.
Bowey had been dealing with a lower-body injury, but he appears to be good to go again. He is battling for a roster spot with the Canadiens after suiting up in just two NHL regular-season games last year as a member of the Canucks.
