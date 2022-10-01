Bowey (lower body) is practicing Saturday in a regular jersey, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic.
Bowey suffered the injury earlier in the week and looks to be on track to return to the lineup quickly. He is a depth defenseman so do not be surprised if he is a late cut or starts the season in the press box.
