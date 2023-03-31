Hoffman had a power-play assist and one blocked shot over 17:11 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Hoffman fed Rafael Harvey-Pinard who redirected the puck for Montreal's second goal, giving Hoffman seven points (three on the power play) in the last nine games. The scoring burst aligns with him being put on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Harvey-Pinard.

More News