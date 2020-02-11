Thompson had an assist, one shot on net and one hit over 14:48 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

Montreal's fourth line gave the Habs an early lead, when Thompson and Nick Cousins initiated a sequence of events that ended with Jake Evans pocketing his first NHL goal. The assist was Thompson's third point (one goal, two assists) in the last four games. The fourth-line center, who played two minutes more than his season average, was needed for extra shifts after Phillip Danault (mouth) left the game. If Danault misses time in upcoming games this week, Thompson is unlikely to get a promotion off the fourth unit.