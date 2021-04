Weber had a power-play goal, two shots on net and one hit in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Weber one-timed a feed from Tomas Tatar to put the Canadiens on top, 1-0, midway through the first period. It was defenseman's first goal in 22 games and first point of any kind in eight contests. Montreal has been goal challenged since losing Brendan Gallagher (thumb), and Weber's goal drought had drawn recent attention.