Weber managed an assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Weber set up Phillip Danault's tally at 11:16 of the first period to put the Canadiens on the board, although they never pulled even. The 35-year-old Weber has been more of a physical presence than a scorer in the playoffs. He has six points, 63 hits, 47 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 20 contests in a top-four role.