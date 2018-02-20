Canadiens' Shea Weber: Shut down again
Weber (foot) has been shut down again and there is no table for his return, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Weber had started skating as part of his rehabilitation from a foot injury that's forced him to miss the last 25 games and 31 overall before being shut down for a second time. This could be viewed as a setback, or perhaps it's the team acknowledging the season is shot and getting Weber back to full health is paramount to making a run for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
