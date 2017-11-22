Canadiens' Shea Weber: Sitting out Tuesday night

Weber (lower body) won't play against the Stars on Tuesday night, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Weber's on pace for another solid stat line this season, as he has compiled 14 points and 60 shots on goal through 20 games. The Canadiens will deploy Brandon Davidson into their defensive rotation Tuesday. Even though we know the nature of Weber's injury now, it's difficult to project a clear timeline for his recovery at this point. The Canadiens travel to Nashville on Wednesday night, and that will be his next opportunity to play.