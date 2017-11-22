Canadiens' Shea Weber: Sitting out Tuesday night
Weber (lower body) won't play against the Stars on Tuesday night, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Weber's on pace for another solid stat line this season, as he has compiled 14 points and 60 shots on goal through 20 games. The Canadiens will deploy Brandon Davidson into their defensive rotation Tuesday. Even though we know the nature of Weber's injury now, it's difficult to project a clear timeline for his recovery at this point. The Canadiens travel to Nashville on Wednesday night, and that will be his next opportunity to play.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...