Canadiens' Shea Weber: Two-point night helps deliver win
Weber scored and tallied an assist, finishing with two points in a 4-1 win over the Penguins.
In addition to two points, Weber dished out four hits in what will serve as a confidence boost for the Canadiens, given how much they've struggled as of late. Montreal's captain has been as consistent as they come in 2019-20, with Weber now sitting at 25 points through 31 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.