Canadiens' Shea Weber: Two-point night helps deliver win

Weber scored and tallied an assist, finishing with two points in a 4-1 win over the Penguins.

In addition to two points, Weber dished out four hits in what will serve as a confidence boost for the Canadiens, given how much they've struggled as of late. Montreal's captain has been as consistent as they come in 2019-20, with Weber now sitting at 25 points through 31 games.

