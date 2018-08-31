Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will start season on injured reserve

Weber is recovering from knee surgery in June and will start the season on injured reserve, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Weber is expected to miss the beginning of the season following his knee surgery in June, with this latest report clarifying that he will be starting on IR. The 33-year-old defenseman likely won't be back until at least mid-December, meaning the Canadiens will be looking for larger contributions from their remaining defensemen during the opening months of the season.