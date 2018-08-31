Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will start season on injured reserve
Weber is recovering from knee surgery in June and will start the season on injured reserve, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Weber is expected to miss the beginning of the season following his knee surgery in June, with this latest report clarifying that he will be starting on IR. The 33-year-old defenseman likely won't be back until at least mid-December, meaning the Canadiens will be looking for larger contributions from their remaining defensemen during the opening months of the season.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...