Gaudette was reassigned to AHL Utica on Thursday.

This is a bit surprising considering Gaudette won the Hobey Baker Award as the best collegiate player in 2018. A fiery competitor with a quick release, Gaudette unloaded 30 goals and just as many assists over 38 games for Northeastern University. Of course, the obvious benefit to the American prospect starting out in the minors is that he'll presumably get as much playing time as he can handle without doing so in the pressure cooker that is the NHL.