Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Return timeline becomes more clear
Sutter (upper body) is trending toward returning for a five-game road trip that begins in Toronto on Saturday, per Canucks president Trevor Linden.
It's not abundantly clear if Sutter will be with the team to for the whole trip, but at least we have now have a narrowed timetable for his return. The New York Native has been skating with the Canucks, but he'll likely need to turn in consecutive full-contact practices before getting the green light to return. Sutter should be anxious to improve upon a shooting percentage that's at a career-low 4.6 value through 23 games this season.
