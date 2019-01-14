Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Puts up trio of points

Eriksson scored a goal and added two primary assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Eriksson, after failing to find the scoresheet in his last eight games, desperately needed a performance like this. Prior to scoring Sunday, the forward's last goal came back on Dec. 20. The 33-year-old had also seen his ice time slashed in recent outings, but logged 16:40 against Florida, more than two minutes above his season average. Eriksson will hope to build off this impressive performance Wednesday versus the Oilers.