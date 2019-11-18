Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Not traveling with team
Ferland (concussion) didn't travel for Tuesday's road game against the Stars.
This matchup against the Stars marks the first of six straight road games for the Canucks. It's possible Ferland joins the team at some point on the trip, otherwise, he'll target a return when Vancouver next plays at home Dec. 1 against the Oilers.
