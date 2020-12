Ferland (head) will not be with the team for the start of training camp, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Ferland continues to deal with the effects of a concussion suffered back in October and appears no closer to getting back on the ice. At this point, the 28-year-old winger should be considered a near-lock for long-term injured reserve barring a drastic improvement in his recovery prior to Opening Night against Edmonton on Jan. 13.