Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Remains unavailable
Ferland is still in the NHL's concussion protocol ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Pittsburgh, NHL.com's Wes Crosby reports.
Ferland linked up with the Canucks on Tuesday for the remainder of the team's road trip, but there's still no timeline for his return to game action. The 27-year-old winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.
