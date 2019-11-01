Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Returning to Vancouver
Ferland (upper body) is heading back to Vancouver to be evaluated by the team's medical staff, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The news effectively rules Ferland out for the next two road outings due to his upper-body issue. While the Manitoba native has notched three assists in his last trio of contests, he is still stuck in a six-game goal drought. After starting the year in a top-six role, the winger has found himself bumped down to the third line in recent games and isn't getting time on the power play either.
