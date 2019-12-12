Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Visiting with specialist
Coach Travis Green indicated Thursday that Ferland (upper body) is visiting with a specialist.
Ferland has reportedly avoided a concussion after departing Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs with an upper-body issue, but he's apparently working through some symptoms. He will presumably miss Thursday's contest as a result and could be headed for additional time on the shelf if the symptoms don't resolve quickly.
