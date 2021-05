Schmidt scored a goal in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Schmidt's tally at 13:04 of the first period tied the game at 1-1. The defenseman has posted three points in eight games since the Canucks' season resumed. The 29-year-old has 14 points, 69 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 45 outings overall.