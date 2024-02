Schmidt recorded an assist and four PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Schmidt endured a six-game drought from Jan. 20 to Feb. 8, but he's now earned an assist in two of the last three contests. The 32-year-old defenseman remains in a steady third-pairing role this season. He's up to nine points, 50 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 38 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 46 outings.