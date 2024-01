Schmidt scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Schmidt has been an occasional scratch this season, but he's played in 12 straight contests, albeit in a third-pairing role. The blueliner has three points in that span, accounting for all but one of his points for the season. The 32-year-old has added 31 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-3 rating. With his limited production, Schmidt is best left on the waiver wire in fantasy.